Learn to Swim Summer Splash program for Guilford County 2nd graders

The ‘Learn to Swim Summer Splash program’ is once again available to Guildford county second graders.

The FREE one-hour swim lessons begin May 24 and run through Friday, May 28.

Locations: Greensboro Aquatic Center as well as the Warnersville and Windsor pools.

Registration info: Contact GAC at 336-315-8498, space is limited.

Lessons will be available at 4:30 p.m., 5:35 p.m., and 6:40 p.m. each day.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/learn-to-swim-summer-splash-program-to-aid-guilford-county-second-grade-students-starting-may-24/83-7cb56d4c-099b-4b77-82cc-2d205481ce89