Learn how to digitize various media

Verne HillJan 10, 2018

Lewisville Branch Library hosting a ‘Digitization Class’ this Thursday afternoon (JAN 11)  3pm to 5pm…

Learn how to digitize various media, including scanning documents, converting audio cassettes to CD, and digitizing slides. INFO: 336-703-2940     https://goo.gl/g2RNqP

http://www.forsyth.cc/Library/default.aspx

 

