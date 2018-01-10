Lewisville Branch Library hosting a ‘Digitization Class’ this Thursday afternoon (JAN 11) 3pm to 5pm…
Learn how to digitize various media, including scanning documents, converting audio cassettes to CD, and digitizing slides. INFO: 336-703-2940 https://goo.gl/g2RNqP
http://www.forsyth.cc/Library/default.aspx
