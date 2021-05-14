Lawndale Baptist Church FREE food boxes this Saturday

Feeding those in need.
Lawndale Baptist Church, known for its “Feeding of the 5000” every November, will be giving away 500 boxes of food this Saturday morning (May 15) at their Lawndale Drive location in Greensboro. Just ‘drive through’ between 11am and 1pm on (Saturday) and a church volunteer will put a food box inside your trunk, and off you go. The service is free and is first come first serve.
*Each box contains enough food for two weeks including meat and produce.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/features/local-church-leads-the-way-in-feeding-the-hungry/83-f1b4f755-8177-4787-9172-d8523f358d5c
