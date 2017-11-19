Lauren Daigle honored in Forbes’ “30 Under 30”

Positive influence: Christian Artist Lauren Daigle has been honored in Forbes’ “30 Under 30”. The 26-year-old made both Music and Celebrities lists.

‘30 Under 30’ recognizes acclaimed artists and public figures who are “topping charts and shifting culture” through their work and platforms.

Daigle was the only Christian entertainer featured on the list..

BTW: Lauren Daigle’s latest Christmas offering titles “Behold” is #1 on the Billboard Contemporary Christian Chart. The album is a jazz collection of Christmas classics, and features her original song, “Light of the World” as well.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/christian-singer-lauren-daigle-makes-forbes-30-under-30-list-twice-206968/