Lauren Daigle coming to Greensboro in February 2020

“Lauren Daigle World Tour” is coming to Greensboro Coliseum

on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Tickets available through Ticketmaster.com and the Greensbsoro Coliseum Box Office.

http://www.greensborocoliseum.com/…/lauren-daigle-world-tou…

About the tour…

*The forty four-city “Lauren Daigle World Tour,” kicks off January 18 in Melbourne, Australia and will include a performance at New Zealand’s Festival One. It will then launch in the US on February 20 in Pensacola, Florida and will include a stop at the Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” wraps with a special performance in Lauren’s hometown of Lafayette, LA at the CAJUNDOME.

Tickets will go sale to the general public for her performance at Greensboro Coliseum on September 20 at 10 am local time at laurendaigle.com/tour, Ticketmaster.com and the Greensbsoro Coliseum Box Office.

“This year has been life changing,” said Daigle. “There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album.

The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” features an all new stage production, design and set list that will be highlighted by Daigle’s raw vocal power and stage presence. She’ll feature some of her hits, including her latest single “Rescue” and the double-Platinum selling #1 single “You Say,” as well as tracks from her previous platinum-selling album, How Can It Be.

Folk/soul duo JOHNNYSWIM will join Daigle on select US dates.