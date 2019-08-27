The latest on Tropical Storm Dorian…

(11am Tuesday) A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and eastern Dominican Republic. Dorian has sustained winds of 50 MPH. The National Hurricane Center said that Dorian could strengthen to a ‘minimal hurricane’ by early Wednesday.

BTW: Dorian is the fourth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season.

