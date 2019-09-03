The latest on Hurricane Dorian

(Mon, 11am) Dorian is currently a Category 2 storm with sustained winds near 109 mph. https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT5+shtml/271438.shtml
Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane over the next several days as it turns north toward the North Carolina coast.
Praise: Florida and Georgia are currently OUT of Dorian’s ‘projected cone’ path…
*Over 800 Airbnb hosts are opening up their homes for FREE to evacuees and relief workers through Sept. 16
https://wpde.com/news/local/airbnb-hosts-offering-free-housing-for-evacuees-relief-workers
*Evacuees can stay free at the Rock City Campground near Charlotte Motor Speedway. https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/charlotte-motor-speedway-opens-campground-for-hurricane-evacuees/
*Airlines adding new cities to their waivers as Dorian’s path has shifted.
More than half of flights canceled today were headed to or from Orlando International Airport. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/09/03
*NEW: Disney World is shutting down its theme parks in Orlando in preparation of Dorian. Disney says they will re-open when it is safe to do so.
https://myfox8.com/2019/09/02/disney-world-closing-early-ahead-of-hurricane-dorians-arrival/
