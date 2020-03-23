Latest Executive Order from Governor Cooper (March 23, 2020)

Search
Verne Hill Mar 23, 2020

 BREAKING NEWS: NC COVID-19 Task Force

Latest Executive Order from Governor Cooper (March 23)

All K-12 public schools statewide will remain ‘CLOSED for in person instruction’ through May 15.

Updated for NC: A ban on ‘mass gatherings of 50 people or more”.

 CDC: Highly recommended, NO gatherings of 10 or more people thru the end of March.

If you are in a ‘high risk’ group, please STAY HOME…

‘Some businesses’ including gyms, movie theaters, barber shops as well as hair and nail salons are to close ‘no later than 5pm on Wednesday (March 25).

 Good News: Grocery stores and restaurants (that provide take out / delivery) will remain open.  Please buy what you need, please do not hoard!

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/public-health/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-response-north-carolina

 

