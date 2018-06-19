McDonald’s is ditching single use Plastic Straws? The Golden Arches will start testing ‘alternatives’ to single use plastic straws across the country later this year. Both California and New York City are considering banning plastic straws due to ‘harmful environmental’ concerns. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/15/
The Last Plastic Straw Challenge
Are you ready to eliminate the single use plastic straw? Believe it or now, there are numerous alternatives to the Plastic Straw. Check out these unique alternatives as listed on the website TheLastPlasticStraw.org (News Blog) https://thelastplasticstraw.org/resources/
Interesting Fact: US consumption of single use straws – enough to wrap around the WORLD 2.5 times a day!
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tuesday News, June 19, 2018 - June 19, 2018
- The Last Plastic Straw Challenge? - June 19, 2018
- American Idol Scotty McCreery ties the knot - June 18, 2018