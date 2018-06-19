Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog The Last Plastic Straw Challenge?

The Last Plastic Straw Challenge?

Verne HillJun 19, 2018Comments Off on The Last Plastic Straw Challenge?

Like

McDonald’s is ditching single use Plastic StrawsThe Golden Arches will start testing ‘alternatives’ to single use plastic straws across the country later this year.  Both California and New York City are considering banning plastic straws due to ‘harmful environmental’ concerns.    https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/15/

The Last Plastic Straw Challenge

Are you ready to eliminate the single use plastic straw?  Believe it or now, there are numerous alternatives to the Plastic Straw. Check out these unique alternatives as listed on the website TheLastPlasticStraw.org (News Blog)    https://thelastplasticstraw.org/resources/

Interesting Fact:  US consumption of single use straws –  enough to wrap around the WORLD 2.5 times a day! 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostTuesday News, June 19, 2018
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, June 19, 2018

Verne HillJun 19, 2018

American Idol Scotty McCreery ties the knot

Verne HillJun 18, 2018

CDC: Tips to help prevent heat-related illnesses

Verne HillJun 18, 2018

Community Events

Jun
11
Mon
all-day WinShape Camps
WinShape Camps
Jun 11 – Aug 10 all-day
WinShape Camps are presented by Chick-fil-A  and it purpose is to provide experiences for kids (1st – 9th grade) that will enable them to sharpen their character, deepen their Christian faith and grow in relationships with others. WinShape[...]
Jun
18
Mon
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 18 – Jul 21 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Yadkinville, Pilot Mountain & King) needs volunteers… June 25-29, July 9-13 & July 23-27 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and[...]
9:00 am “Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
“Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 18 @ 9:00 am – Jun 22 @ 12:00 pm
Kids Camp is for 4 years old through 5th grade 336.714.5448
6:00 pm “Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary West Campus (Advance)
“Gadgets & Gizmos” Kids Camp @ Calvary West Campus (Advance)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 21 @ 8:00 pm
Kids Camp is for 4 year old – 5th grade 336.714.5582
6:00 pm VBS: “Game On” @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
VBS: “Game On” @ New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jun 18 @ 6:00 pm – Jun 22 @ 8:30 pm
336.788.3112
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes