McDonald’s is ditching single use Plastic Straws? The Golden Arches will start testing ‘alternatives’ to single use plastic straws across the country later this year. Both California and New York City are considering banning plastic straws due to ‘harmful environmental’ concerns. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2018/06/15/

The Last Plastic Straw Challenge

Are you ready to eliminate the single use plastic straw? Believe it or now, there are numerous alternatives to the Plastic Straw. Check out these unique alternatives as listed on the website TheLastPlasticStraw.org (News Blog) https://thelastplasticstraw.org/resources/

Interesting Fact: US consumption of single use straws – enough to wrap around the WORLD 2.5 times a day!