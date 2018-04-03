Home Blog The “Land of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain will re-open for six days in June
The “Land of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain will re-open for six days in June
Verne HillApr 03, 2018
Dorothy will guide guests down the yellow brick road during one-hour guided tours every Friday in June (as well as Saturday, June 30). Some guests will be chosen to play the roles of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the wicked Witch and Glinda, the good witch.
The park which opened in 1970 and closed in the 1980s is open occasionally, including an annual ‘Autumn Oz Festival’. https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/north-carolina/articles/2018-04-02/north-carolina-oz-theme-park-reopening-for-summer-tours
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm