The “Land of Oz” theme park in Beech Mountain will re-open for six days in June

Verne Hill Apr 03, 2018

Dorothy will guide guests down the yellow brick road during one-hour guided tours every Friday in June (as well as Saturday, June 30).  Some guests will be chosen to play the roles of the Scarecrow, Tin Man, the Cowardly Lion, the wicked Witch and Glinda, the good witch.

The park which opened in 1970 and closed in the 1980s is open occasionally, including an annual ‘Autumn Oz Festival’.   https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/north-carolina/articles/2018-04-02/north-carolina-oz-theme-park-reopening-for-summer-tours

Verne Hill

