Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Labor Day 2018: Deals, Discounts and Details

Labor Day 2018: Deals, Discounts and Details

Verne HillAug 31, 2018Comments Off on Labor Day 2018: Deals, Discounts and Details

Like

Clark Howard: +70 Labor Day sales and deals!

Deals on appliances, outdoor furniture, tires, electronics and clothing happening this Labor Day weekend. Plus, you’ll find a few great restaurant deals!  https://clarkdeals.com/home-kitchen/best-labor-day-sales-and-deals/

 

Labor Day Freebies & Food Offerings 2018

Check out offerings from Sonic, Wendy’s, Red Robin, Olive Garden, Dairy Queen and Dennys…  https://www.offers.com/blog/post/labor-day-freebies-and-deals/

 

Reminder: “Booze It and Lose It” over the Labor Day weekend…

Highway Patrol along with local law enforcement firmly say  ‘Drive responsibly’.

 

American Labor Day Fun Facts…

7.3 million workers hold down more than one job.

10.3 million workers are self-employed.

4.5 million people work at home.

*The average time it takes to commute to work is 24.3 minutes.

*The amount of time the average American spends commuting to work each year is more than 100 hours. This exceeds the typical two weeks of vacation time taken by many U.S. workers over the course of a year!

https://www.purpletrail.com/partytrail/labor-day-history-trivia/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

The Opioid Crisis in America

Verne HillAug 31, 2018

Low-cost dental clinic options

Verne HillAug 31, 2018

NC: New Medicare cards on the way

Verne HillAug 31, 2018

Community Events

Jul
15
Sun
all-day Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Upward Flag Football & Cheerlead... @ Oak View Baptist Church (High Point)
Jul 15 – Sep 6 all-day
The Upward Flag Football & Cheerleading is a Christ-centered league designed for boys & girls (Kindergarten – 6th Grade). Games are played on Saturdays beginning Sept 22 For more info: (336) 841-6511 http://www.oakview.net/upward    [...]
Aug
1
Wed
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Dixie Classic Fair! Enter on-line or download an entry form at http://www.wbfj.fm Contest entry deadline: September 1, 2018 New for 2018:[...]
Sep
1
Sat
8:00 am Yard Sale @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Yard Sale @ Fairview Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Mission Projects 336.768.5629
9:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
REFIT: Dance Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Sep 1 @ 9:00 am – 10:00 am
Refit is a FREE fitness class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels and is held every Saturday morning! 336.595.8101
10:00 am REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
REFIT: Dance Class @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Sep 1 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
REFIT® combines several elements of fitness into one power-packed hour. While the focus is structured around CardioDance movements, toning and flexibility, strength training and stretching are also incorporated into the REFIT workout. The workout formula[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes