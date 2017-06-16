Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Krispy Kreme: Original glaze going ‘chocolate’ this weekend?

Krispy Kreme: Original glaze going ‘chocolate’ this weekend?

Verne HillJun 16, 2017Comments Off on Krispy Kreme: Original glaze going ‘chocolate’ this weekend?

Like

The new Krispy Kreme location in Clemmons will be glazing their original doughnuts in chocolate  Friday evening through this Sunday evening.     https://goo.gl/exxtsP 

Beginning Friday (June 16) at 6pm and throughout this weekend ONLY in Clemmons, NC. We’ll make Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts during the following Hot Light hours:
Friday, June 16: evening Hot Light hours
Saturday, June 17: morning and evening Hot Light hours
Sunday, June 18: morning and evening Hot Light hours

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostChristine Caine this week on SUN@5
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

That $10 dollar lunch special could actually be costing you thousands?

Verne HillJun 16, 2017

Christine Caine this week on SUN@5

Verne HillJun 16, 2017

Friday News, June 16, 2017

Verne HillJun 16, 2017

Community Events

Jun
5
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 5 @ 7:30 am – Aug 4 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
12
Mon
7:30 am Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Camp Falcon @ St. John's Lutheran School (Winston-Salem)
Jun 12 @ 7:30 am – Aug 11 @ 6:00 pm
Camp Falcon offers daily, half day, full day & weekly options and is designed for ages 3-11.  /  336.725.1651  x402 http://www.stjohnsfalcons.org
Jun
16
Fri
all-day “Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
“Seeds of Hope” Camp needs Volun...
Jun 16 all-day
“Seeds of Hope” Summer Day Camp (Walnut Cove & Pilot Mountain) needs volunteers… June 26-30 & July 17-21 Volunteers must be 14 or older and have a heart for working with foster and at-risk children,[...]
all-day Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Pine Needle Sale @ First Christian Church (High Point)
Jun 16 all-day
Proceeds: Youth Mission Trip 336.454.5292
10:00 am Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Fancy Finds Resale Outlet @ Fancy Finds (Thomasville)
Jun 16 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Fancy Finds is an upscale resale shop with furniture, decorative items and accessories! Proceeds: Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina 704.909.8223 http://www.fancyfinds.org Fancy Finds is open the first and third Friday (10-6) & Saturday (10-3) of each month.
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes