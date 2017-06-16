Krispy Kreme: Original glaze going ‘chocolate’ this weekend?

The new Krispy Kreme location in Clemmons will be glazing their original doughnuts in chocolate Friday evening through this Sunday evening. https://goo.gl/exxtsP
Beginning Friday (June 16) at 6pm and throughout this weekend ONLY in Clemmons, NC. We’ll make Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts during the following Hot Light hours:
Friday, June 16: evening Hot Light hours
Saturday, June 17: morning and evening Hot Light hours
Sunday, June 18: morning and evening Hot Light hours
