Krispy Kreme: Original glaze going ‘chocolate’ this weekend?

The new Krispy Kreme location in Clemmons will be glazing their original doughnuts in chocolate Friday evening through this Sunday evening. https://goo.gl/exxtsP

Beginning Friday (June 16) at 6pm and throughout this weekend ONLY in Clemmons, NC. We’ll make Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts during the following Hot Light hours:

Friday, June 16: evening Hot Light hours

Saturday, June 17: morning and evening Hot Light hours

Sunday, June 18: morning and evening Hot Light hours