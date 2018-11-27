Available now through Dec. 24 at participating shops. https://twitter.com/krispykreme
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- “Share the Health Fair” DEC 01, 2018 - November 27, 2018
- Krispy Kreme is offering their limited-edition decorated holiday doughnuts. - November 27, 2018
- TIPS: Easy Ways to Make an Artificial Tree Look More Real - November 27, 2018