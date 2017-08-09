Krispy Kreme to offer “Eclipse-themed” doughnuts?

Customers can get an “early taste” of the upcoming solar eclipse by munching on “eclipse-themed” doughnuts on Aug. 19 + 20…when the ‘hot n now’ light is on. KK will be switching its original glaze to chocolate.
“Eclipse-themed” doughnuts will be available all day on Aug 21st.
Note: August 21 will be the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse’s path will cover the entire United States. https://krispykreme.com/Eclipse
