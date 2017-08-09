Search
Krispy Kreme to offer “Eclipse-themed” doughnuts?

Verne HillAug 09, 2017Comments Off on Krispy Kreme to offer “Eclipse-themed” doughnuts?

Customers can get an “early taste” of the upcoming solar eclipse by munching on “eclipse-themed” doughnuts on Aug. 19 + 20…when the ‘hot n now’ light is on.  KK will be switching its original glaze to chocolate.

“Eclipse-themed” doughnuts will be available all day on Aug 21st.

Note: August 21 will be the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse’s path will cover the entire United States. https://krispykreme.com/Eclipse

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

