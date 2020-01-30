Search
Kobe’s wife makes first public posting

Verne HillJan 30, 2020Comments Off on Kobe’s wife makes first public posting

“Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.”

Breaking the Silence: Days after losing her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna (along with 7 others) in that tragic helicopter crash near LA, Vanessa Bryant commented publicly on social media for the first time Wednesday night, thanking millions of people who’ve expressed their support for her and her daughters. “Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief…”  *A special Fund has been set up to help support the other families affected by the fatal helicopter crash.  Details: www.MambaOnThree.org

https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/nba/lakers/2020/01/29/vanessa-bryant-announces-mambaonthree-fund-instagram-post/4615989002/

