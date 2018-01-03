Get Equipped for College with CFNC: 5 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Recommended for students grades 6-12 and their parents. For information, call 336-703-2940.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Gaines: Party of SEVEN? - January 3, 2018
- RECALL: Frozen biscuits - January 3, 2018
- CFNC: Knowledge for College event (DEC 3) - January 3, 2018