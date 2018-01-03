Search
CFNC: Knowledge for College event (DEC 3)

CFNC: Knowledge for College event (DEC 3)

Verne HillJan 03, 2018

Get Equipped for College with CFNC: 5 p.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Recommended for students grades 6-12 and their parents. For information, call 336-703-2940.

