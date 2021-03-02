Know of a pothole that needs to be filled?

NC-DOT is committed to repairing potholes on state-maintained roads – within two business days – when they are reported using the online pothole reporting system.

For other issues or concerns about state-maintained roads, contact NCDOT or call 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-800-368-4368).

https://www.ncdot.gov/travel-maps/traffic-travel/potholes/Pages/default.aspx