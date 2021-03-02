Know of a pothole that needs to be filled?

NC-DOT is committed to repairing potholes on state-maintained roads – within two business days – when they are reported using the online pothole reporting system.
For other issues or concerns about state-maintained roads, contact NCDOT or call 1-877-DOT-4YOU (1-800-368-4368).
https://www.ncdot.gov/travel-maps/traffic-travel/potholes/Pages/default.aspx
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
