Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Verne HillJul 07, 2020Comments Off on What to know about the July 15 tax deadline

Like

July 15 is the ‘new’ April 15 for 2020…

You must file and pay your taxes by July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension on the IRS website. That will give them until Oct. 15 to file. However, an extension to file does not mean added time to pay. So those planning on filing later should estimate what they owe and make that payment by July 15.

___

I CAN’T PAY NOW, WHAT DO I DO?

Go ahead and file your taxes, even if you cannot pay.

The IRS is willing to set up payment plans or make other arrangements with taxpayers who cannot pay in full. Many of those can be set up online. And the penalty for failure to file will be much more expensive than the failure to pay.

___

WHAT ABOUT REFUNDS?

The IRS is still processing and issuing refunds, most within 21 days.

Those getting refunds will be paid interest, dating back to April 15, if they file on time. The interest rate is 5% per year through June 30.

___

I DON’T WANT TO GO TO ANYWHERE. CAN I DO THIS ONLINE?

Yes, you can file or pay your taxes online. The IRS urges taxpayers to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed the processing of returns, refunds or payments.

___

WHAT ABOUT ESTIMATED TAXES?

Taxpayers who make estimated quarterly tax payments have until July 15 to make the payments for the first and second quarter.

___

WHAT ELSE?

There are a host of other tax deadlines linked to July 15.

One worth noting is that July 15 is also the deadline to claim a refund for 2016 tax returns.

An estimated $1.5 billion refunds for 2016 are sitting unclaimed because people failed to file tax returns. The law provides a three-year window of opportunity to claim a refund. But if taxpayers do not file a return within that time, the money becomes property of the Treasury. There is no penalty to file a later return if a refund is due.

 

It’s also a good time to check in with a tax professional if you have had a major shift in income, employment or other tax situations in 2020. With all the changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be need for added help when it comes to taxes.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/no-more-delays-what-to-know-about-the-july-15-tax-deadline/33217680

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostStated Goals of Black Lives Matter = Anti-Christian
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Stated Goals of Black Lives Matter = Anti-Christian

Verne HillJul 07, 2020

Retiree-Run Radio Station

Verne HillJul 07, 2020

Tuesday News, July 07, 2020

Verne HillJul 07, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes