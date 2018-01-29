KIX: “Kid Tested. Mother Approved”

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB…
Congrats to Julie Harrington, winning $50 dollars in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty
Today’s marketing slogan: “Kid Tested. Mother Approved.”
KIX cereal introduced this well known slogan back in 1978.
KIX cereal first hit shelves in 1937 by the General Mills company of Golden Valley, Minnesota.
Verne Hill
