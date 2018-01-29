KIX: “Kid Tested. Mother Approved”

Search
Jan 29, 2018

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB…

Congrats to Julie Harrington, winning $50 dollars in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

Today’s marketing slogan: “Kid Tested. Mother Approved.”

KIX cereal introduced this well known slogan back in 1978.

KIX cereal first hit shelves in 1937 by the General Mills company of Golden Valley, Minnesota.   

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
