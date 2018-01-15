King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech birthed in NC?

Did you know: Nine months before Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., he gave nearly the same address at an all-black high school gym in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Dr King spoke to a packed audience at Booker T. Washington High School on Nov. 27, 1962, but the event received only local news coverage.

N.C. State University English professor W. Jason Miller found an old reel-to-reel tape of the speech in a Rocky Mount public library and had it restored by an audio archivist in Philadelphia… Read more: https://goo.gl/F1BaJB

Surprising facts about MLK, Jr’s “I Have a Dream Speech” The Christian Post https://goo.gl/3oyben

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” -Rev Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.

On November 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the law making MLK day a national holiday. **King Day events happening in the Triad thru next week celebrating the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr on the News Blog.

The legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. King’s life serves as a prominent example of someone who appealed to Christian brotherhood to bring about racial justice. Read more from the Christian Research Institute: http://www.equip.org/article/martin-luther-king-jr-s-legacy/