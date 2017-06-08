Kids Summer Movies: 2017 Schedule

It’s summer! And although that means more time outdoors and at the pool, the Kids Summer Movies schedule for 2017 at local cinemas is great for rainy days and days you just need an affordable break from the heat.

Find below a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices, show times and movies playing with ratings.

AMC Classic 10

3640 Reynolda Road

$4 includes KidsPack of snacks

Mondays & Wednesdays at 10AM

June 12 & 14 – The Lorax

June 19 & 21 – Trolls

June 26 & 28 – The Secret Life of Pets

July 3 & 5 – How to Train Your Dragon

July 10 & 12 – Pup Star

July 17 & 19 – Sing

July 24 & 26 – Home

July 31 & August 2 – Despicable Me

August 7 & 9 – The Peanuts Movie

The Grand 18

5601 University Parkway

$4 includes popcorn & kid’s soda

Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 10AM Box Office opens at 9:30AM

June 20 -21 – Storks

June 27-28 – The Iron Giant

June 11-12 – The Angry Birds Movie

July 18-19 – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

July 25-26 – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

August 1-2 – Hotel Transylvania 2

August 8-9 –The Secret Life of Pets

August 15-16 – The LEGO Movie

August 22-23 – The LEGO Batman Movie

Marketplace Cinema

2095 Peters Creek Parkway

$2 movie, $2 popcorn, $2 soda, $2 candy

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays beginning June 13 at 10:45 AM.

Family movies to expect (specific dates TBD):

Disney’s Beauty & the Beast

The Boss Baby

Smurfs: The Lost Village and more!

