Kids Summer Movies: 2017 Schedule

It’s summer! And although that means more time outdoors and at the pool, the Kids Summer Movies schedule for 2017 at local cinemas is great for rainy days and days you just need an affordable break from the heat.
Find below a listing of participating Winston-Salem cinemas with prices, show times and movies playing with ratings.
AMC Classic 10
3640 Reynolda Road
$4 includes KidsPack of snacks
Mondays & Wednesdays at 10AM
June 12 & 14 – The Lorax
June 19 & 21 – Trolls
June 26 & 28 – The Secret Life of Pets
July 3 & 5 – How to Train Your Dragon
July 10 & 12 – Pup Star
July 17 & 19 – Sing
July 24 & 26 – Home
July 31 & August 2 – Despicable Me
August 7 & 9 – The Peanuts Movie
The Grand 18
5601 University Parkway
$4 includes popcorn & kid’s soda
Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 10AM Box Office opens at 9:30AM
June 20 -21 – Storks
June 27-28 – The Iron Giant
June 11-12 – The Angry Birds Movie
July 18-19 – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
July 25-26 – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
August 1-2 – Hotel Transylvania 2
August 8-9 –The Secret Life of Pets
August 15-16 – The LEGO Movie
August 22-23 – The LEGO Batman Movie
Marketplace Cinema
2095 Peters Creek Parkway
$2 movie, $2 popcorn, $2 soda, $2 candy
Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays beginning June 13 at 10:45 AM.
Family movies to expect (specific dates TBD):
Disney’s Beauty & the Beast
The Boss Baby
Smurfs: The Lost Village and more!
