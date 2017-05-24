Search
Kids Love Travel: Family Travel Mom 'Michele Z' (SUN@5)

Kids Love Travel: Family Travel Mom ‘Michele Z’ (SUN@5)

May 24, 2017

May 28, 2017   Michele Z will focus on families traveling in the Carolinas…

 For over a dozen years, author ‘Michele Z’ has visited thousands of places to find the best sites that kids love to visit!  Michele shares insider tips and travel updates with families traveling with kids ages 2 to 15, on a budget!

BTW: Moms make up 90% of who purchases the “Kids Love Travel’ books.  And, moms love to give her the “skinny” on what they like, and don’t like…

Kids Love Travel w/ Family Travel Mom, Michele Z will answer …

How families can travel “on the cheap”…

How do toddlers and teens travel best…

 

BIO: ‘Michele Z’, the Family Travel Mom, has been to 5,000 kid-tested attractions, 1000 cities, written 16 books and dozens of published articles, appeared on over 500 TV, radio and newspaper interviews, attended 150 trade shows as a workshop speaker and appeared at 150 other book signings as an author.

 

Contact Michele Darrall Zavatsky here http://www.kidslovetravel.com/

http://facebook.com/kidslovetravel
http://twitter.com/familytravelmom

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

