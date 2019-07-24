Kick Off Meeting: Franklin Graham ‘Decision America Tour’

- The Franklin Graham ‘Decision America Tar Heel State Tour’ happens in October.
You are invited to learn more about the tour and ways your church can get involved!
*A ‘Kick off’ meeting will take place in Greensboro TONIGHT (July 24)
Doors open at 6:00 PM
Kick-off begins at 6:30 PM
RSVP is mandatory for this event: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/greensboro-nc-kick-off-event-r…
If you have any additional questions, please contact us at DATspecialevents@bgea.org
Location: Cadillac Service Garage
304 East Market Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
