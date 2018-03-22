Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Key things to know about ‘Toys R Us’ liquidation sale

Key things to know about ‘Toys R Us’ liquidation sale

Verne HillMar 22, 2018Comments Off on Key things to know about ‘Toys R Us’ liquidation sale

Like

Last week Toys R Us announced the closing of all of its U.S. stores after six months in bankruptcy.  What about “Babies R Us”?

Key things to know about Toys R Us’ liquidation sale which starts today (March 22)  *All sales are final.

*If you have a Toys “R” Us gift card you must use it before April 20…

*When will you find the best deals?  Typically a week after the sale starts, when most items remaining drop to 50% off.  But you won’t find the hottest toys (Playstations, Apple products, American Girl dolls, etc) after the first few days.

What about “Babies R Us”?

*Is Babies R Us closing? For now, yes. Babies R Us may stay open IF a buyer steps forward.  Rumors have Amazon buying some Babies R Us and top performing Toys R Us stores, but nothing is confirmed yet.

*What about the Babies R Us gift registry?  That will stay open until the stores close, but parents of newborns may want to start a new registry somewhere else.

More tips…       https://www.wcpo.com/money/consumer/dont-waste-your-money/9-things-to-know-about-toys-r-us-closing-sale?page=2

Toys R Us closing leaving thousands of families in limbo?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/they-opened-a-registry-at-babies-r-us-now-these-parents-to-be-are-in-liquidation-limbo/2018/03/21/0c44e8c4-2c78-11e8-b0b0-f706877db618_story.html?utm_term=.26a75459f7f1

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostRECALL: Nearly 500,00 dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Caregiver Stress is Real. Ask for help…

Verne HillMar 22, 2018

RECALL: Nearly 500,00 dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde

Verne HillMar 22, 2018

Operation Medicine Drop events in the Triad

Verne HillMar 22, 2018

Community Events

Mar
22
Thu
all-day “Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
“Wee Care” Children’s Cereal Drive @ Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Group (Forsyth County)
Mar 22 all-day
Preschools, Elementary Schools & Youth Groups are encouraged to collect cereal to feed hungry children! Sponsored by Crisis Control Ministry 336.724.7875  x1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org/weecare  
all-day The Breath & the Clay: A Gatheri... @ Awake Church (Winston-Salem)
The Breath & the Clay: A Gatheri... @ Awake Church (Winston-Salem)
Mar 22 all-day
The event will include worship, art gallery, workshops, panel discussions and several guest speakers and musicians such as: Jason Upton, John Mark McMillian, Stephen Roach & many others! Tickets range from $25.00 – $85.00 (per person) https://www.itickets.com/events/388718.html  800.965.9324[...]
5:30 pm International Night @ Brinkley Gym @ Davidson County Community College (Thomasville)
International Night @ Brinkley Gym @ Davidson County Community College (Thomasville)
Mar 22 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
Experience new cultures, and immerse yourself in the social and economic perspectives of more than 25 countries! Tickets: $5.00 (advance)  /  $7.00 (at the door) 336.249.8186
6:00 pm Fashion Show & Silent Auction @ Greensboro Country Club (Greensboro)
Fashion Show & Silent Auction @ Greensboro Country Club (Greensboro)
Mar 22 @ 6:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Tickets: $50.00 (per person) http://www.bidpal.net/together 336.542.2060 Proceeds: Restoration Place Counseling Restoration Place Counseling is a non-profit Christ-centered professional counseling ministry for girls and women of any age.
7:00 pm “Hope & Worship” Celebration!! @ Triad Adventist Fellowship (Greensboro)
“Hope & Worship” Celebration!! @ Triad Adventist Fellowship (Greensboro)
Mar 22 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
The Hope & Worship Celebration is an 8-day event. It is FREE, however registration is recommended: http://www.helphopehere.com Here is the artists scheduled for each night: 3/17 – Mark Schultz 3/18 – Jaci Velasquez 3/19 –[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes