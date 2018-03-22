Last week Toys R Us announced the closing of all of its U.S. stores after six months in bankruptcy. What about “Babies R Us”?

Key things to know about Toys R Us’ liquidation sale which starts today (March 22) *All sales are final.

*If you have a Toys “R” Us gift card you must use it before April 20…

*When will you find the best deals? Typically a week after the sale starts, when most items remaining drop to 50% off. But you won’t find the hottest toys (Playstations, Apple products, American Girl dolls, etc) after the first few days.

What about “Babies R Us”?

*Is Babies R Us closing? For now, yes. Babies R Us may stay open IF a buyer steps forward. Rumors have Amazon buying some Babies R Us and top performing Toys R Us stores, but nothing is confirmed yet.

*What about the Babies R Us gift registry? That will stay open until the stores close, but parents of newborns may want to start a new registry somewhere else.

More tips… https://www.wcpo.com/money/consumer/dont-waste-your-money/9-things-to-know-about-toys-r-us-closing-sale?page=2

Toys R Us closing leaving thousands of families in limbo?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/they-opened-a-registry-at-babies-r-us-now-these-parents-to-be-are-in-liquidation-limbo/2018/03/21/0c44e8c4-2c78-11e8-b0b0-f706877db618_story.html?utm_term=.26a75459f7f1