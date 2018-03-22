Last week Toys R Us announced the closing of all of its U.S. stores after six months in bankruptcy. What about “Babies R Us”?
Key things to know about Toys R Us’ liquidation sale which starts today (March 22) *All sales are final.
*If you have a Toys “R” Us gift card you must use it before April 20…
*When will you find the best deals? Typically a week after the sale starts, when most items remaining drop to 50% off. But you won’t find the hottest toys (Playstations, Apple products, American Girl dolls, etc) after the first few days.
What about “Babies R Us”?
*Is Babies R Us closing? For now, yes. Babies R Us may stay open IF a buyer steps forward. Rumors have Amazon buying some Babies R Us and top performing Toys R Us stores, but nothing is confirmed yet.
*What about the Babies R Us gift registry? That will stay open until the stores close, but parents of newborns may want to start a new registry somewhere else.
More tips… https://www.wcpo.com/money/consumer/dont-waste-your-money/9-things-to-know-about-toys-r-us-closing-sale?page=2
Toys R Us closing leaving thousands of families in limbo?
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/they-opened-a-registry-at-babies-r-us-now-these-parents-to-be-are-in-liquidation-limbo/2018/03/21/0c44e8c4-2c78-11e8-b0b0-f706877db618_story.html?utm_term=.26a75459f7f1
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Caregiver Stress is Real. Ask for help… - March 22, 2018
- RECALL: Nearly 500,00 dual-sensor smoke alarms from Kidde - March 22, 2018
- Key things to know about ‘Toys R Us’ liquidation sale - March 22, 2018