What is the 'Keto Kickstart Egg Fast'?

What is the ‘Keto Kickstart Egg Fast’?

Verne Hill Aug 22, 2019

The Keto Kickstart ‘Egg Fast’ Will Help You Finally Shed That Unwanted Weight.    Fat burning spikes by up to 900%.

Each day, you enjoy six to eight eggs, six to eight servings of fat, up to 4 oz. of cheese, and some zero-carb drinks and extras.

No matter how you prepare the ingredients, “the scientific term for this is a ‘fat fast,’” says Duke University’s Eric Westman, MD, who uses low-carb strategies to treat patients at his North Carolina–based HealCare clinics.

Dr. Westman explains that, like a traditional keto diet, a fat fast drastically reduces intake of foods that turn to blood sugar.  This forces the body to convert both stored fat and dietary fat into ketones, compounds that it burns for fuel instead of sugar.

The result: Fat burning spikes by up to 900%.  Read more on the news blog!

https://www.womansworld.com/posts/keto-kickstart-egg-fast-172205?fbclid=IwAR3n49-RRbFUmHh0g-lZVwm83M8XdITfA1UApHmMs05yfk0JtOrzSG2_s88

 

