The Kernersville Virtual Choir Project, comprised of close to 200 singers ranging in age from 9 years to 80 years old, will debut a new music video this Sunday, Dec 13. The project was organized by Adam Mitchell, the music teacher at Cash Elementary. The video will include an original song, “We Rise,” written by Mitchell, about how the community of musicians has come together to support each other during the pandemic.

The Kernersville Virtual Choir Project includes students from Cash, Piney Grove and Sedge Garden elementary schools as well as East Forsyth and Glenn High Schools as well as the Heart of the Triad Choral Society.

“This project took over 600 hours to write, arrange, learn, record, mix, master, and produce,” said Mitchell. “Each singer learned and rehearsed the song during virtual rehearsals with their director. They then recorded audio and video on their own.

Just search Kernersville Virtual Choir Project on YouTube beginning Sunday morning to view it. There is a trailer of the project on the News Blog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xbe8B6x2TPk

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/six-triad-choirs-original-song-kernersville