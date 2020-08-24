Kellyanne Conway leaving Trump team

Breaking overnight…
Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway will be leaving her post at the White House at the end of the month. Conway, one of President Trump’s most outspoken supporters, cited family needs as her reason for stepping aside. Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention this week. BTW: Kellyanne’s husband, George Conway is a co-founder of the
‘The Lincoln Project’ https://lincolnproject.us/
is also taking a leave of absence to “devote more time to family matters.”
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/august/kellyanne-conway-announces-she-is-leaving-the-white-house
BTW: The Republican National Convention begins virtually today in both Charlotte and Washington, D.C. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/24
