Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy

North Carolina is the second-largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation, producing about a fifth of U.S.-grown trees.
- If you can’t set up your tree immediately, put it in a bucket of water in a cool, shady place.
- Cut off a half inch from the base of the tree before placing it in a stand.
- Use a stand that will hold at least a gallon of water.
- Check the water levels often. A tree may take up to a gallon of water in the first 24 hours, and a quart per day after that.
- Place tree away from heat sources, such as heating vents, fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators and sunny windows.
- Check lights and cords for broken bulbs and frayed wiring.
- Do not overload electrical circuits.
- Turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed.
- Remove tree from your home promptly after Christmas and recycle it.
Consumers can purchase trees directly from choose-and-cut farms, at retail stores, as well as farmers markets and tree lots across the state.
Source: The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services http://www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/release/2015/11-15Christmas-tree-care-tips.htm
To find real Christmas trees, choose-and-cut farms, poinsettias, wreaths and more holiday products, go to www.NCFarmFresh.com.
How to Care for Your Farm-Grown Christmas Tree
When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water. With proper care, you can maintain the quality of your tree. Below are a number of tips on caring for your tree: http://www.realchristmastrees.org/dnn/All-About-Trees/Care-Tips
Find a farm to choose and cut your family’s perfect Christmas tree.
http://www.ncchristmastrees.com/
