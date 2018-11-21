Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy

Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy

Verne HillNov 21, 2018Comments Off on Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy

Like

North Carolina is the second-largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation, producing about a fifth of U.S.-grown trees.

  • If you can’t set up your tree immediately, put it in a bucket of water in a cool, shady place.
  • Cut off a half inch from the base of the tree before placing it in a stand.
  • Use a stand that will hold at least a gallon of water.
  • Check the water levels often. A tree may take up to a gallon of water in the first 24 hours, and a quart per day after that.
  • Place tree away from heat sources, such as heating vents, fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators and sunny windows.
  • Check lights and cords for broken bulbs and frayed wiring.
  • Do not overload electrical circuits.
  • Turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed.
  • Remove tree from your home promptly after Christmas and recycle it.

Consumers can purchase trees directly from choose-and-cut farms, at retail stores, as well as farmers markets and tree lots across the state.

Source: The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services http://www.ncagr.gov/paffairs/release/2015/11-15Christmas-tree-care-tips.htm

To find real Christmas trees, choose-and-cut farms, poinsettias, wreaths and more holiday products, go to www.NCFarmFresh.com.

 

How to Care for Your Farm-Grown Christmas Tree

When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water. With proper care, you can maintain the quality of your tree. Below are a number of tips on caring for your tree:   http://www.realchristmastrees.org/dnn/All-About-Trees/Care-Tips

 

Find a farm to choose and cut your family’s perfect Christmas tree.

http://www.ncchristmastrees.com/

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostThanksgiving left-overs and Food Safety…
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Nov 25, 2018

Verne HillNov 23, 2018

PRAYER: Anne Graham Lotz may need to stop chemo…

Verne HillNov 21, 2018

Thanksgiving left-overs and Food Safety…

Verne HillNov 21, 2018

Community Events

Nov
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
16
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 16 2018 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2019 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
25
Sun
9:15 am Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Singles Ministry @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Nov 25 @ 9:15 am – 12:15 pm
Pinedale Christian Church SINGLES group is led by Singles, especially for SINGLES! Regardless of your age or “stage”, if you’re Single or Single Again, we’ve got programs and activities designed especially for YOU! Along with[...]
10:45 am Path Finders Single Ministry @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Path Finders Single Ministry @ Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
Nov 25 @ 10:45 am – 11:45 am
Path Finders is a place for adult singles of all ages and in all stages who are navigating life’s paths. Path Finders offers ministry opportunities for those never married, divorced or widowed; friendship and encouragement[...]
1:00 pm Midway Christmas Parade (Postpon...
Midway Christmas Parade (Postpon...
Nov 25 @ 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm
Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine in the Midway Christmas Parade!!
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes