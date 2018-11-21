Keeping your Fresh Cut Christmas Tree Healthy

North Carolina is the second-largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation, producing about a fifth of U.S.-grown trees.

If you can’t set up your tree immediately, put it in a bucket of water in a cool, shady place.

Cut off a half inch from the base of the tree before placing it in a stand.

Use a stand that will hold at least a gallon of water.

Check the water levels often. A tree may take up to a gallon of water in the first 24 hours, and a quart per day after that.

Place tree away from heat sources, such as heating vents, fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators and sunny windows.

Check lights and cords for broken bulbs and frayed wiring.

Do not overload electrical circuits.

Turn off lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Remove tree from your home promptly after Christmas and recycle it.

Consumers can purchase trees directly from choose-and-cut farms, at retail stores, as well as farmers markets and tree lots across the state.

How to Care for Your Farm-Grown Christmas Tree

When a Christmas tree is cut, more than half its weight is water. With proper care, you can maintain the quality of your tree.

Find a farm to choose and cut your family’s perfect Christmas tree.

