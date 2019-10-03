Keep Dreaming: Tyler Perry officially ‘among the stars’?

Tyler Perry – the acclaimed director, writer and actor was in Hollywood this week for the dedication of his own star on the Walk of Fame.

“For anyone whose dreams may be on life support, I want you to walk past this star in particular and know that I’ve been there…” -Tyler Perry

Not bad for a kid born and raised in New Orleans, his childhood was marked by poverty and a household scarred by abuse.

From a young age, Tyler learned to write down his daily thoughts and experiences in a series of soul-searching letters to himself – advice he gleaned from Oprah Winfrey that ultimately set his career in motion. Characterized by strength, faith, and determination during a turbulent adolescence, these letters provided Tyler with the inspiration to delve into writing his first play, I Know I’ve Been Changed in 1992. Saving every last dollar, Tyler staged the play for what he hoped would be a packed audience, but the seats remained empty. Never would he have imagined that six years later, that same play would sell out a local run, forcing the production to move to the acclaimed Fox Theatre in Atlanta, or that in 2015, his original play, Madea on the Run, would be sold out in theaters nationwide.

The mastermind behind 17 feature films, 20 stage plays, seven television shows, a New York Times bestselling book is now worth over $130 million…