Keep the Adoption Tax Credit

Singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman, along with his wife, Mary Beth, are calling on Republican lawmakers to keep the tax deduction for adoptions in the new tax reform bill.

To the Chapmans, the adoption tax credit is a personal issue since they adopted three children themselves.

As RelevantMagazine.com reports, the adoption tax credit allocates about $13,000 to families who have adopted. This greatly helps with adoption expenses, which can be as high as $40,000 or even higher.

“Losing the adoption tax credit, a vital and practical approach to overcoming the financial cost that prohibits many families from adopting, would be catastrophic for thousands of American parents hoping to adopt and the precious children waiting for a family,” the Chapmans wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

