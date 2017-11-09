Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Keep the Adoption Tax Credit

Keep the Adoption Tax Credit

Verne HillNov 09, 2017Comments Off on Keep the Adoption Tax Credit

Like

Singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman, along with his wife, Mary Beth, are calling on Republican lawmakers to keep the tax deduction for adoptions in the new tax reform bill.

To the Chapmans, the adoption tax credit is a personal issue since they adopted three children themselves.

As RelevantMagazine.com reports, the adoption tax credit allocates about $13,000 to families who have adopted. This greatly helps with adoption expenses, which can be as high as $40,000 or even higher.

“Losing the adoption tax credit, a vital and practical approach to overcoming the financial cost that prohibits many families from adopting, would be catastrophic for thousands of American parents hoping to adopt and the precious children waiting for a family,” the Chapmans wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

https://goo.gl/Q1Vhy5

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post"Paws in the Park" at Tanglewood Festival of Lights (Nov 14)
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Veterans Day Deals, Freebies and Specials

Verne HillNov 09, 2017

Triad activities planned for Veterans Day (NOV 11)

Verne HillNov 09, 2017

Interview: Verne chats with Karen Kingsbury

Verne HillNov 09, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry  
Nov
9
Thu
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 9 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
Nov
10
Fri
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2017
Operation Christmas Child 2017
Nov 10 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoe box with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas[...]
7:00 pm Jason Crabb @ Finch Auditorium (Thomasville)
Jason Crabb @ Finch Auditorium (Thomasville)
Nov 10 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Special Musical Guest: Emily Ann Roberts Tickets: $19.50 (general admission)  /  $49.00 (meet & greet) 888.238.6858  /  http://www.abrahamproductions.net  
7:00 pm Joyce Meyer Conference @ Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte)
Joyce Meyer Conference @ Bojangles Coliseum (Charlotte)
Nov 10 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Joyce Meyer is one of the world’s leading practical Bible teachers. A New York Times bestselling author, her books have helped millions of people find hope and restoration through Jesus Christ! Musical Guest: Elevation Worship[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes