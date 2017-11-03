Kearney’s Drive-In in Lexington hosting a special Sunday benefit for the ‘Paula Bean family’

Kearney’s Drive-In in Lexington will be open this Sunday (Nov 5) from 11:30am to 6pm. A limited menu of burgers, hot dogs, FF and onion rings will be offered along with tea, lemonade and water. The special menu will be used to suggest donations that will increase the opportunity for those donating. If we should be successful enough to sell out of stock, we’ll stay until 6PM to collect donations.

100% of the proceeds above cost will be donated to the Bean family for medical expenses.

Location: Kearney’s Drive-In, 505 Southbound Street, Lexington, NC 27292.

Kearney’s is normally closed on Sunday except for special events like this one. Medical bills for the family have exceeded $300K dollars of which medical insurance will NOT be paying. There was some life insurance in place but the short fall will exceed $100K.

Since planning the event Paula’s battle with cancer ended. Her husband is left behind with two children (14 and 10 I believe). She was well known in the community and coached local volleyball teams etc.