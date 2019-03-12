Search
Justin Bieber Reaches Out for Prayer

Verne HillMar 12, 2019

Singer Justin Bieber posted about his struggle with anxiety and depression over the weekend, reaching out to his fans to ask for prayers.

On his Instagram account, he wrote: “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit… hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

Bieber, 25, has been open about his struggles, recently telling  Vogue in an interview with his wife Hailey about how it has been difficult for him to trust people, including Hailey because he has been used by others for personal gain.

“It’s been so hard for me to trust people,” he told the magazine. “I’ve struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I’ve made some bad decisions personally and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey. We’ve been working through stuff. And it’s great.”

Before coming to Christ, headlines indicated Bieber’s life was spiraling out of control with public incidents and drug use. But he’s found hope in God in recent years and has been open about working through his struggles.

As CBN News has reported, depression is more than just sadness and anxiety. It is an overwhelming sense of despair – a mindset of defeat.

Symptoms of depression can include:

  • Trouble concentrating, remembering details, and making decisions
  • Fatigue
  • Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, and helplessness
  • Pessimism and hopelessness
  • Insomnia, early-morning wakefulness, or sleeping too much
  • Irritability
  • Restlessness
  • Loss of interest in things once pleasurable, including sex
  • Overeating, or appetite loss
  • Aches, pains, headaches, or cramps that won’t go away
  • Digestive problems that don’t get better, even with treatment
  • Persistent sad, anxious, or “empty” feelings
  • Suicidal thoughts or attempts

If you or someone you know is dealing with depression, there are ways to overcome it which can include help from a Christian therapist as well as finding peace with God.

On a positive note, Bieber has benefited from having some very helpful Christian mentors in his life who shared God’s offer of salvation with him. And those Christian leaders are still in his life to offer support.

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostPro Life News: Mississippi House Passes 'Heart Beat' Bill
