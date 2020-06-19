Today is June 19 also known as “Juneteenth”
It was 155 years ago today that slaves along the Gulf Coast of Texas finally learned they were free. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation that freed slaves in January of 1863. Two and a half years later on June 19, 1865, the news finally reached Galveston, Texas, which at the time was the largest city in the Lone Star state.
*Today, 46 states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or day of recognition.
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/june/the-story-behind-juneteenth-essentially-slavery-ended-on-that-day
