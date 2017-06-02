June 1st begins the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Check out the 2017 list of ‘names’ for storms including Cindy, Gert, Lee and Tammy. We will start June with ‘Bret’ cause the ‘A’ name (Arlene) was used back in April. *There are six lists of names that are used in rotation and a list recycles every six years. The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30.
Spectrum News 14 https://goo.gl/UHU3ki
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
