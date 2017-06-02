Search
June 1st begins the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Verne HillJun 02, 2017

Check out the 2017 list of ‘names’ for storms including Cindy, Gert, Lee and Tammy.  We will start June with ‘Bret’ cause the ‘A’ name (Arlene) was used back in April.  *There are six lists of names that are used in rotation and a list recycles every six years.  The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through November 30.

 

Spectrum News 14  https://goo.gl/UHU3ki

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: "Let everything that has breath praise the LORD" Psalm 150 QUOTE: "A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life." MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

