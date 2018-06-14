June 14 is ‘US Flag Day’

Flag Etiquette to consider when flying Old Glory…
The flag should never touch the ground or the floor; unless it is an all-weather flag, it should never be flown in bad weather; the flag should only be flown from sunrise to sunset unless it can be properly illuminated.
Don’t use the flag to carry, cover or store anything; never fly the flag upside down unless to signal an emergency; no writing should ever be put on the flag and the flag must always be allowed to fly free. www.usflag.org/flagetiquette.html
Question: What did one flag say to the other flag?
A: Nothing. It just ‘waved’!
