Home Blog June 03, 2018

June 03, 2018

Verne Hill

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Joy Greene with JoyTime Ministries shares details about the upcoming Joy Time event for ladies.  www.joytime.org

Plus, a ‘trip down memory lane’ at the historic Carolina Theatre with our guests Meagan and GiGi (as the theatre is set for a major renovation at the end of June after 90 years in downtown Greensboro).  https://carolinatheatre.com/

*Joy Greene with Joy Time Ministries shares details about the upcoming Joy Time event for ladies.

Special music by Mike Weaver (Big Daddy Weave)

Special message of encouragement for women of all ages.

Details and Ticket info at www.joytime.org

 

*Re-visiting the historic Carolina Theatre with Meagan Kope and GiGi Galdo.  Enjoy this ‘trip down memory lane’ as Meagan and GiGi share some of the Carolina Theatre’s 90 year existence. A major renovation of the Carolina Theatre begins at the end of June. But, you can ‘purchase’ a piece of history – old theatre seats are being sold now.  https://carolinatheatre.com/

https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaTheatre/

 

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Previous PostWednesday News, May 30, 2018
WBFJ Your Family Station

