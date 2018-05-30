June 03, 2018

This Week on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ

Joy Greene with JoyTime Ministries shares details about the upcoming Joy Time event for ladies. www.joytime.org

Plus, a ‘trip down memory lane’ at the historic Carolina Theatre with our guests Meagan and GiGi (as the theatre is set for a major renovation at the end of June after 90 years in downtown Greensboro). https://carolinatheatre.com/

Special music by Mike Weaver (Big Daddy Weave)

Special message of encouragement for women of all ages.

Details and Ticket info at www.joytime.org

https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaTheatre/