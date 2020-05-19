Judge: NC Churches free to hold services indoors

“There is no pandemic exception to the US Constitution or the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment”

A US District Court Judge ruling Saturday gives churches in North Carolina ‘freedom’ to hold services indoors by granting a temporary restraining order on religious gathering restrictions. The plaintiffs filed a complaint, saying Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 138 concerning COVID-19 and worship services of more than 10 people being outdoors “violates the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment.” The judge acknowledged that worshipers should still observe social distancing recommendations where possible.

The governor’s office immediately responded to the ruling and said it will not appeal. “We don’t want indoor meetings to become hotspots for the virus and our health experts continue to warn that large groups sitting together inside for long periods of time are much more likely to cause the spread of COVID-19. While our office disagrees with the decision, we will not appeal, but instead urge houses of worship and their leaders to voluntarily follow public health guidance to keep their members safe…”

NOTE: The order is in effect for 14 days, while the court prepares to hear the case for a preliminary injunction on May 29th.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/05/16/judge-issues-order-allow-indoor-worship-nc-churches/