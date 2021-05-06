Joytime 2021: 2-day, in-person women’s event this September 2021.
Come be encouraged with messages by Dr. Joy Greene and Ellen Vaughn!
Mike Weaver of Big Daddy Weave will lead worship on Friday and Saturday.
Location: The Church on 68 Greensboro, NC
Event Times:
Friday, September 17: 7-10pm
Saturday, September 18: 8am-12pm (breakfast is 8-9am)
Breakfast on Saturday morning
And of course, our delicious Joytime Cupcakes
Early Bird pricing of $39 dollars good through Memorial Day 2021. After Memorial Day, tickets are $45.00. https://www.facebook.com/events/127548965935634/?active_tab=discussion
