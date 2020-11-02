Home Blog JOY RANCH: NOVEMBER MINISTRY OF THE MONTH
JOY RANCH: NOVEMBER MINISTRY OF THE MONTH
Wally DeckerNov 02, 2020
Joy Ranch
Mission: to provide a safe, caring, and Christ-centered home to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional,
and social needs of children in crisis.
Joy Ranch is located on 62 acres in the southwest mountains of Virginia.
Joy Ranch has helped provide a loving, caring home for over 5,000 children – ages 5 to 18 – since 1961.
Event: LIVE Drive-thru Nativity on Saturday, December 12th from 6 to 8pm.
https://joyranch.org/
Dan Austin, Executive Director with Joy Ranch, a Christian home for children located in Woodlawn, Virginia (southwest of Hillsville).
Home
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm