JOY RANCH: NOVEMBER MINISTRY OF THE MONTH

Joy Ranch

Mission: to provide a safe, caring, and Christ-centered home to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional,

and social needs of children in crisis.

Joy Ranch is located on 62 acres in the southwest mountains of Virginia.

Joy Ranch has helped provide a loving, caring home for over 5,000 children – ages 5 to 18 – since 1961.

Event: LIVE Drive-thru Nativity on Saturday, December 12th from 6 to 8pm.

https://joyranch.org/

Dan Austin, Executive Director with Joy Ranch, a Christian home for children located in Woodlawn, Virginia (southwest of Hillsville).