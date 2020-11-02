Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog JOY RANCH: NOVEMBER MINISTRY OF THE MONTH

JOY RANCH: NOVEMBER MINISTRY OF THE MONTH

Wally DeckerNov 02, 2020Comments Off on JOY RANCH: NOVEMBER MINISTRY OF THE MONTH

Like

Joy Ranch

Mission: to provide a safe, caring, and Christ-centered home to meet the spiritual, physical, emotional,
and social needs of children in crisis.

Joy Ranch is located on 62 acres in the southwest mountains of Virginia.

Joy Ranch has helped provide a loving, caring home for over 5,000 children – ages 5 to 18 – since 1961.

Event: LIVE Drive-thru Nativity on Saturday, December 12th from 6 to 8pm.

https://joyranch.org/

Dan Austin, Executive Director with Joy Ranch, a Christian home for children located in Woodlawn, Virginia (southwest of Hillsville).

Home

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Election 2020: FAQ, Tips for voters on Tuesday

Verne HillNov 02, 2020

Operation Christmas Child

Wally DeckerNov 02, 2020

Monday News – November 02, 2020

Verne HillNov 02, 2020

Community Events

Nov
2
Mon
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2020
Operation Christmas Child 2020
Nov 2 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoebox with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas this[...]
Nov
3
Tue
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2020
Operation Christmas Child 2020
Nov 3 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoebox with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas this[...]
Nov
4
Wed
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2020
Operation Christmas Child 2020
Nov 4 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoebox with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas this[...]
Nov
5
Thu
all-day Operation Christmas Child 2020
Operation Christmas Child 2020
Nov 5 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fill an empty shoebox with school supplies, fun toys, hygiene items, and even a personal note or photograph of you and your family to help brighten an underprivileged child’s Christmas this[...]
9:00 am Gingerbread Craft Fair (CANCELLED) @ Masonic Center (Winston-Salem)
Gingerbread Craft Fair (CANCELLED) @ Masonic Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 5 @ 9:00 am – 7:00 pm
Hand-made Arts, Crafts, Baked Goods, Lunch, Dinner & more! (336) 659-4304 Hours: 11/5-6  (9am-7pm) 11/7  (9am-5pm)      
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes