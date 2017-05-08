Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog ‘Journey to Oz’ each Friday in June
a06838_ea65d995f870419a8fab55c1fd0ef944

‘Journey to Oz’ each Friday in June

Verne HillMay 08, 2017Comments Off on ‘Journey to Oz’ each Friday in June

Like

The “Land of Oz” park in Beech Mountain will be open every Friday during the month of June for guests to explore and journey down the yellow brick road. That’s June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.   Facebook:  https://goo.gl/yRf2jp

The theme park thrived between 1970 to 1980.

Looking Ahead: The 24th annual Autumn in Oz Festival will be held Sept. 8–10.

http://www.landofoznc.com/

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHonoring local law enforcement
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

535370_493219747406564_1645090056_n

Honoring local law enforcement

Verne HillMay 08, 2017

Verne looks busy

Monday News – May 08, 2017

Verne HillMay 08, 2017

Robert Winter-003-MAIN_1493953376790_9380831_ver1.0

A 90-year-old NC Navy veteran finally earns his college degree

Verne HillMay 05, 2017

Community Events

May
9
Tue
6:30 pm Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
Women’s Bible Study @ First Christian Church (Kernersville)
May 9 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Bible study: “The Battle Plan for Prayer” by the Kendrick Brothers. Cost: $14.00 (per person)  /  No pre-registration is required 336.996.7388 hpeddycord@triad.rr.com  
7:00 pm “Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames” @ Destiny City Church (Salisbury)
“Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames” @ Destiny City Church (Salisbury)
May 9 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
“Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames is a real-life changing drama! It’s FREE  /  704.310.5011
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 9 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 14-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For registration info: 336.765.5542 Childcare not available
May
10
Wed
12:00 pm Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Young Life Golf Classic @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
May 10 @ 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Format: “Captain’s Choice”Registration: $175 (per person)http://www.forsythcounty.younglife.comProceeds: Young Life of Forsyth County336.725.1750
May
12
Fri
9:30 am Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
Golf Tournament @ Maple Chase Golf & Country Club (Winston-Salem)
May 12 @ 9:30 am – 3:00 pm
Registration: $110 (per player)  /  $400 (team of 4) Format: “Captain’s Choice” 336.703.0001  /  http://www.wsyouthchorus.org Proceeds: Winston-Salem Youth Chorus

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes