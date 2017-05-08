‘Journey to Oz’ each Friday in June

The “Land of Oz” park in Beech Mountain will be open every Friday during the month of June for guests to explore and journey down the yellow brick road. That’s June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Facebook: https://goo.gl/yRf2jp

The theme park thrived between 1970 to 1980.

Looking Ahead: The 24th annual Autumn in Oz Festival will be held Sept. 8–10.

http://www.landofoznc.com/