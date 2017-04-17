This week on Sunday @ 5 (April 23, 2017)
Jonathan Cain is an accomplished Singer / Songwriter. Best known as the longtime keyboardist for the super group – JOURNEY. Cain is an incredible writer, having wrote or co-wrote some of the most recognizable and commercially successful rock ballads including…
“Open Arms”
“Faithfully”
“Separate Ways”
And “Don’t Stop Believin’ “ – One of the MOST downloaded songs in music history.
Jonathan Cain’s brand new ‘Christian’ focused project is called…
“What God Wants to Hear” Single: “Deeper Than Deep”
Watch Jonathan Cain at Liberty University / Convocation (January 24, 2017)
Cain, keyboardist for the multi-platinum band Journey, shared how he came to know Christ and also performed a few songs from his new Christian rock album “What God Wants to Hear”. LU’s Convocation is North America’s largest weekly gathering of Christian students…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UA8FckWW4xM
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
