Jobs: WS/FC schools ‘Virtual Career Fair’

Scheduled this Saturday (April 25) from 10am til 2pm
The WS/FC schools ‘Virtual Career Fair’
Register now at https://bit.ly/2K5kXqY
For convenience, the virtual career fair has been broken down into 3 sessions:
Elementary School Positions
Secondary School Positions
Operations and Central Office Positions https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/115588
