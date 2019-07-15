Jobs: Triad Chick-Fil-A stores conducting interviews this Tuesday (July 16)

24 Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Triad will conduct interviews from 8 to 11am and 2 to 6pm this Tuesday (July 16) with a goal of hiring up to 500 full-and part-time employees combined.

The participating restaurants include six locations in Winston-Salem (Hanes Mall Boulevard, Hanes Mall, Peace Haven, Peters Creek, Stanleyville and Thruway) along with locations in Clemmons, Kernersville, Lexington, Mount Airy, High Point and Greensboro. BTW: Each Chick-Fil-A location offers flexible hours, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring, as well as opportunities for leadership growth and college scholarships.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/triad-chick-fil-a-restaurants-set-for-interviews-tuesday/article