JOBS: Top highest paying industries in the US

Verne HillOct 19, 2017Comments Off on JOBS: Top highest paying industries in the US

Experts finding that the average annual wages in the highest paying industries are roughly 3 to 5 times the national average of around $53,500.

So, whether you are just entering the job market or thinking of a career change, the below industries offer the greatest earning potential.

The TOP highest paying industries in the U.S. according to ConsumersAdvocate.org

 *Portfolio Management

Average Annual Wage: $266,718

Average Weekly Wage: $5,129

Average Annual Employment: 196,420

Portfolio management is engaged in creating the perfect balance in one’s investment portfolio – the exact combination of financial instruments in order to achieve defined financial objectives. Portfolio managers must consider all investment strengths, weaknesses, risks and opportunities in the effort to maximize a portfolio’s overall return. For this effort, they are generously compensated – $5,129 per week

 

 

*Investment Banking and Securities Dealing

Average Annual Wage: $255,115

Average Weekly Wage: $4,906

Average Annual Employment: 145,727

This industry is comprised of individuals and companies that offer a range of financial services, including investment banking and broker-dealer trading.

 

 

*Internet Publishing and Web Search Portals

Average Annual Wage: $205,320

Average Weekly Wage: $3,948

Average Annual Employment: 202,896

This industry generally includes businesses that are involved in publishing or broadcasting content exclusively on the Internet, or operating search engine portals. The publishing and broadcasting businesses typically provide text, audio, and video content, while the portals provide other Internet services, such as search, email, auctions or news. The average wages in this industry are impressive – $3,948 per week or $205,320 annually.

 

 

*Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas Extraction

Average Annual Wage: $163,247

Average Weekly Wage: $3,139

Average Annual Employment: 167,698

This essential American industry is involved in the exploration, development, and the production of petroleum or natural gas from wells.

 

 

 *Biotechnology Research & Development

Average Annual Wage: $151,946

Average Weekly Wage: $2,922

Average Annual Employment: 171,188

The biotechnology research and development industry includes occupations involved in the biosciences as it pertains to human health. Professionals in this field may conduct research to discover new treatments, or invent new medical devices, or enhance the value of existing diagnostic tests. Also, this is an industry with ample wages. The average annual wage is $151,946 or $2,922 per week.

 

*Software Publishers

Average Annual Wage: $147,921

Average Weekly Wage: $2,845

Average Annual Employment: 354,290

Over the past five years, the Software Publishing industry has experienced robust growth, as businesses and consumers have increased their investments in software, computers, video games and mobile devices. This growth has been coupled with sizeable increases in wages. The average annual wage is $147,921 or $2,845 per week.

 

https://goo.gl/GDoRT4

 

Previous PostPuerto Rico Relief: Items needed
