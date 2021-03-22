Jobs in the Triad

Job Alert: In need of teacher assistants for Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools. Assistants needed for regular classrooms and exceptional children’s classrooms. Pushing to get quality candidates hired within 60 days after successfully completing a brief probationary period.
Email: lori@carolinaplacementinc.com
Hiring event. Unifi Inc. is conducting employment interviews this Tuesday from 7 to 11am and 1pm to 3:30pm. The company is looking to fill 42 entry-level, full-time positions at its Yadkinville yarn-manufacturing plant. Interview site: 601 E Main St. in Yadkinville.
Details at www.unifi.com/careers or at https://tinyurl.com/yhmfopwd.
