Jobs: Cracker Barrel hiring for Kernersville location

Cracker Barrel will be hiring approximately 175 full and part-time employees at its new Kernersville location.
Cracker Barrel is coming to Kernersville in February!
Hiring & Jobs
We just started hiring this week for all skill positions on both the restaurant and retail side. Candidates are encouraged to apply on our website at www.CrackerBarrel.com/careers
Here’s a direct link to all the Winston-Salem positions.
https://careers-crackerbarrel.icims.com/jobs/search
