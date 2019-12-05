Search
Jobs: Cracker Barrel hiring for Kernersville location

Verne Hill Dec 05, 2019

Cracker Barrel will be hiring approximately 175 full and part-time employees at its new Kernersville location.

Cracker Barrel is coming to Kernersville in February!

Hiring & Jobs

Cracker Barrel will be hiring approximately 175 full and part-time employees.

We just started hiring this week for all skill positions on both the restaurant and retail side. Candidates are encouraged to apply on our website at www.CrackerBarrel.com/careers

Here’s a direct link to all the Winston-Salem positions.

https://careers-crackerbarrel.icims.com/jobs/search

 

