Job Security in 2022

Randy Wooden (Director, Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem) chats with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about leaving, staying and changing jobs in 2022.

4.5 million workers ‘left their jobs’ back in November 2021.

Present day labor shortages during the pandemic? Companies will still lay off or furlough workers when business dictates cut-backs.

Companies doing well are more apt to work with existing employees they’d otherwise terminate, simply because it’s so difficult to find new workers. **Historically, there has been less “loyalty” and more “job churn” for the past generation or two.**

Security today days falls on workers, not employers. Want to remain in your industry? ‘Upskill’ to remain competitive. Be a lifelong learner. Want to switch industries?

Convey transferrable skills on resume and during interviews. Research educational or other necessary requirements.

‘Filler Words’ that can trip up an interviewee.

