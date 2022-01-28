Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Job Security in 2022

Job Security in 2022

Verne HillJan 28, 2022Comments Off on Job Security in 2022

Like

Randy Wooden (Director, Professional Center by Goodwill in Winston-Salem) chats with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about leaving, staying and changing jobs in 2022.

Listen now…

4.5 million workers ‘left their jobs’ back in November 2021.

Present day labor shortages during the pandemic? Companies will still lay off or furlough workers when business dictates cut-backs.
Companies doing well are more apt to work with existing employees they’d otherwise terminate, simply because it’s so difficult to find new workers. **Historically, there has been less “loyalty” and more “job churn” for the past generation or two.**

Security today days falls on workers, not employers. Want to remain in your industry? ‘Upskill’ to remain competitive. Be a lifelong learner. Want to switch industries?
Convey transferrable skills on resume and during interviews. Research educational or other necessary requirements.

‘Filler Words’ that can trip up an interviewee.
Linked in Training (twice a week)

Connect with Randy Wooden by phone (336) 407-7306.
Email: rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org WEB: www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center

Check out Randy’s article in the Winston-Salem Journal (1/16/22) on job security. journalnow.com/randy-wooden-job-…3f6bcfcd0955.html

*As heard on the WBFJ Morning Show, Thursday (JAN 27, 2022)

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostHow many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

CDC: We need ‘more’ fruits, veggies daily

Verne HillJan 28, 2022

S@5: Wycliffe Associates reaching the deaf community thru ‘Symbolic Universal Notation’

Verne HillJan 28, 2022

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?

Verne HillJan 28, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crossnore Children’s Home of Winston-Salem currently has job openings for the following positions… Child & Family Therapist Child & Family Bilingual Therapist Cottage Residence Parent Maintenance Technician Residential Advisor Visual Production Coordinator Crossnore Children’s Home[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes