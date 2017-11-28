Search
Blog 'Job Searching During the Holiday Season' -Randy Wooden

‘Job Searching During the Holiday Season’ -Randy Wooden

Verne Hill Nov 28, 2017

Randy Wooden is the Director, Professional Center by Goodwill

Check out Randy’s articles in the Winston-Salem Journal:  www.journalnow.com

Topic:  ‘Job Searching During the Holiday Season’

Key Points…

Keep your momentum:  (networking, interviewing)

LinkedIn

Resume

Develop Target Companies and Individuals

 

Professional Center by Goodwill

2701 University Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27105

(336) 464-0516     www.goodwillprofessionalcenter.org

 

 

