Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill, shares about ‘curb appeal and content’ when it comes to your resume.
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516 www.GoodwillProfessionalCenter.org
Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/
Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…
“The Six Biggest Resume Mistakes”
“Content” and “Curb Appeal”
“Curb Appeal”
- Typos and grammatical errors
- Dull, boring: Utilize bold, underline, italics, white space
- Information overload: Two pages, maximum… avoid overuse of bullets.
“Content”
- Format choice: Chronological or functional
- Customize with key words
- Accomplishments: Quantify if possible. Use action words.
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Job Search: “The Six Biggest Resume Mistakes” - January 31, 2019
- Petition: Conservative group urging NFL head to keep Big Game family friendly - January 30, 2019
- Seasonal Affective Disorder or S.A.D. - January 30, 2019