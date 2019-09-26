Job Search: ‘Reasons Why People Don’t Land the Job’

Our Job Coach Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill ) steps us through the reasons why we may not get that job or even an interview.

‘Reasons Why People Don’t Land the Job’ (Sept 26, 2019)

You don’t see jobs you like or where you’re qualified

… Informational Interviewing

… Dept of Labor resource: “O-Net” – a clearing house of jobs and their descriptions plus other info… https://www.onetonline.org/

You see jobs you like and where you’re qualified, but…

You can’t generate the interview

… Resume / Application

… Networking

You get interviews, but no job offers

… Poor Interviewing Skills

… Overqualified? $$$

… Weak References

… Social Media Mistakes

… Background or Credit Check

Randy Wooden articles in the Winston-Salem Journal

1 of 3 https://www.journalnow.com/business/why-people-don-t-land-jobs/article_91d1a606-661e-579c-a0b2-2fed2370e3a5.html

2 of 3 https://www.journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-why-people-don-t-land-jobs/article_8bf4ef7b-5972-55e1-985c-b14fadfb903c.html

3 of 3 https://www.journalnow.com/business/wooden-why-people-don-t-land-the-job/article_27d89d49-6ef9-5ddd-897a-06385539facc.html

The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516

Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…

Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/