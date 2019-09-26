Job Search: ‘Reasons Why People Don’t Land the Job’

Our Job Coach Randy Wooden (Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill ) steps us through the reasons why we may not get that job or even an interview.
‘Reasons Why People Don’t Land the Job’ (Sept 26, 2019)
- You don’t see jobs you like or where you’re qualified
… Informational Interviewing
… Dept of Labor resource: “O-Net” – a clearing house of jobs and their descriptions plus other info… https://www.onetonline.org/
You see jobs you like and where you’re qualified, but…
- You can’t generate the interview
… Resume / Application
… Networking
- You get interviews, but no job offers
… Poor Interviewing Skills
… Overqualified? $$$
… Weak References
… Social Media Mistakes
… Background or Credit Check
Reasons Why People Don’t Land THE Job
Randy Wooden articles in the Winston-Salem Journal
1 of 3 https://www.journalnow.com/business/why-people-don-t-land-jobs/article_91d1a606-661e-579c-a0b2-2fed2370e3a5.html
2 of 3 https://www.journalnow.com/business/randy-wooden-why-people-don-t-land-jobs/article_8bf4ef7b-5972-55e1-985c-b14fadfb903c.html
3 of 3 https://www.journalnow.com/business/wooden-why-people-don-t-land-the-job/article_27d89d49-6ef9-5ddd-897a-06385539facc.html
Job Coach Randy Wooden, Director of the Professional Center by Goodwill
The ‘Professional Center by Goodwill’ is located inside the Goodwill Industries building off University Parkway and Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem (336) 464-0516
Reminder: LinkedIn event every Thursday from 9 to noon…
Check out Randy’s articles http://www.goodwill.org/author/randy-wooden/
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
